It’s tough to imagine Tom Brady is at all amused by persistent retirement questions, but Marcellus Wiley believes the future Hall of Fame quarterback should be.

The NFL world over the past few years has struggled to project when Brady finally might decide to call it a career. Following the 2019 NFL campaign is starting to seem like a real possibility, as the Patriots offense has struggled mightily over the course of the season, which thus far has been a challenging one for the 42-year-old, to say the least. And barring drastic moves, the future of New England’s offensive attack isn’t exactly bright.

As such, no one could blame Brady if his 20th season in the league proved to be his last. Wiley, however, believes TB12 should keep chugging along.

“Hell no,” Wiley said Tuesday on FS1’s “Speak For Yourself” when asked if Brady should retire after the season. “…If I’m Tom Brady I’m like, ‘Look, you can’t un-GOAT me.’ Jerry Rice wasn’t un-GOATed when he was in Seattle and Oakland. You can’t un-GOAT somebody. All these opinions telling him to stop right now while he’s ahead, y’all didn’t even know how far I could go. If I’m Tom Brady, I’m laughing at y’all.”

.@MarcellusWiley explains why Tom Brady shouldn't retire after this season despite his decline in play "If I'm Tom Brady I'm like look, you can't un-GOAT me. Jerry Rice wasn't un-GOATED when he was in Seattle and Oakland." pic.twitter.com/Br55Xyvq9i — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) December 3, 2019

Wiley probably is correct in saying Brady is impervious to damaging his legacy at this point. That said, the six-time Super Bowl champion routinely has stated he’ll only stick around in the NFL if he believes he’s still capable of playing the position at a high level. And considering how this season has unfolded, one has to imagine Brady in the offseason will at least consider the idea of bowing out and moving on to the next chapter in his life.

But that’s an issue for another day. For now, Brady and Co. certainly are focused o righting the ship as the regular season winds down.

