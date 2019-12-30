Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ryan Fitzpatrick thoroughly outplayed Tom Brady on Sunday. It was ugly.

Well, could Brady be looking at a similar fate this weekend against another perennially mocked quarterback?

Brady and the Patriots are set to face Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans in an AFC wild-card matchup. And, according to former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah, Tannehill should get the better of his legendary counterpart.

Check out this tweet from NFL Media’s Mike Giardi:

"I expect it." @MoveTheSticks when asked by @RhettNFL if he expects Ryan Tannehill to outplay Tom Brady Saturday, Mentioned that Tannehill has a better supporting case, from offensive line to weapons and, obviously, the game's leading rusher, Derrick Henry. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 30, 2019

Jeremiah might be right. Tannehill has played better than Brady over the last two months, and the Titans absolutely have a better offense than the Patriots.

That said, choose Ryan Tannehill over Tom Brady at your own peril.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images