Here’s an eye-popping stat to ponder as we enter Week 15 of the 2019 New England Patriots season: Since 2003, the Patriots have nearly as many Super Bowl appearances (eight) as two-game losing streaks (nine).

Bill Belichick’s club has not lost three consecutive games since it dropped four in a row early in the 2002 season — a streak it’s hoping to extend this Sunday against the woeful Cincinnati Bengals.

The Patriots enter this lopsided matchup with a record of 10-3 but have struggled of late, dropping back-to-back games to the Houston Texans (28-22) and Kansas City Chiefs (23-16). The Bengals sit at 1-12, seemingly destined for the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Historically speaking, New England’s “get-right” games tend to be blowouts and is 8-0 following two-game losing streaks in the last 16 seasons with an average margin of victory of 20.1 points per game. All but one game has been decided by 10 or more points.

2018

Lost at Miami Dolphins, at Pittsburgh Steelers (Weeks 14/15)

Next game: 24-12 home win over Buffalo Bills

Lost at Jacksonville Jaguars, at Detroit Lions (Weeks 2/3)

Next game: 38-7 home win over Miami Dolphins

2015

Lost at New York Jets, at Miami Dolphins (Weeks 16/17)

Next game: 27-20 home win over Kansas City Chiefs (postseason)

Lost at Denver Broncos, vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Weeks 12/13)

Next game: 27-6 win at Houston Texans

2012

Lost vs. Arizona Cardinals, at Baltimore Ravens (Weeks 2/3)

Next game: 52-28 win at Buffalo Bills

2011

Lost at Pittsburgh Steelers, vs. New York Giants (Weeks 8/9)

Next game: 37-16 win at New York Jets

2009

Lost at New Orleans Saints, at Miami Dolphins (Weeks 12/13)

Next game: 20-10 home win over Carolina Panthers

2006

Lost vs Indianapolis Colts, vs. New York Jets (Weeks 9/10)

Next game: 35-0 win at Green Bay Packers

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images