The football world is showered Drew Brees with praise Tuesday, and rightfully so. The New Orleans Saints quarterback put on a historic performance Monday night, and without question is one of the best quarterbacks the NFL ever has seen.

But just how close to the top is Brees? Does he deserve to be mentioned alongside Tom Brady, for example?

Nick Wright, a notorious New England Patriots, doesn’t believe so.

Here’s his rationale:

I love Brees & have immense respect for what he’s accomplished. And the stats say he’s in the GOAT conversation, but all the other QBs on that list (Brady, Manning, Montana, Marino, Favre, Rodgers) had a period where they were the best QB in the league. Brees has never had that. https://t.co/tuOGuNtZvL — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 17, 2019

So, how would Wright rank the greatest quarterbacks in league history?

Take a look:

Best modern-day QBs by tier, according to @getnickwright: Tier 1: Tom Brady

Tier 2: Peyton Manning, Joe Montana, John Elway

Tier 3: Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre, Dan Marino "If the Saints win the Super Bowl, Brees is obviously not Brady. He's still not Peyton." pic.twitter.com/jqDRWzD5pr — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 17, 2019

That’s a fair list, if you ask us.

However, if Brees wins at least one more Super Bowl, it would be tough leave him out of the second tier.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images