Have we seen the last of Eli Manning?

Phil Simms seems to think so.

Manning and the New York Giants defeated the Miami Dolphins 36-20 in Week 15 and have just one more home game before they close out the 2019 season. Daniel Jones has played a majority of the season under center, but Manning got the call Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The quarterback went 20-of-28 for 283 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He left the field to a standing ovation before being greeted by his wife and kids.

It sure seemed like the perfect send-off for the 38-year-old, who will become a free agent at the end of the season. And while we can’t predict the future, Simms appeared fairly confident in saying he doesn’t believe Manning will be back in the NFL next season.

“I do not believe he will be back in the NFL next year,” the former Giants QB said, per CBS. “He has stated clearly that he does not want to be a backup, and is somebody going to go out there and get him as a bridge quarterback? I don’t think they’ll do that.”

Simms certainly has a point. Manning turns 39 in January and it will be hard to imagine a team needing an aging signal-caller as its starter. Of course, there’s always a chance Manning takes a backup role. But only time will tell what his next move will be.

