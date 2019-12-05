The Patriots and Chiefs will enter Sunday’s game trending in opposite directions.

Kansas City will be looking to notch a third consecutive victory and appears primed to take off now that the team is relatively healthy. New England, meanwhile, is coming off a loss to the Houston Texans and has looked listless on offense over the past handful of weeks.

Still, Phil Simms likes the Patriots’ chances of getting back in the win column in Week 14. The former New York Giants quarterback has confidence in New England’s defense, but it’s safe to say he has little faith in Kansas City’s unit.

“I’m taking the Patriots at home,” Simms said on the latest edition of Showtime’s “Inside the NFL.” “I’m taking them because one, their defense has seen that offense enough. Everybody is making Patrick Mahomes throw the ball much shorter this year. That’s where they’re having success. And Tom Brady, if there’s a defense that can get him well and that offense, it’s the Chiefs.”

Considering the venue, Simms should feel pretty confident in his prediction. New England never has lost a regular-season home game to an AFC opponent in which both Brady and Julian Edelman played.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images