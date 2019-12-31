Don’t expect Stephon Gilmore to take a play off.

Like, ever.

The New England Patriots cornerback arguably is the best in the game at his position, and this season he has put together one of the most prolific campaigns of any Patriots defensive back in some time.

ESPN’s Sam Borden wrote a profile on Gilmore, which was published Tuesday. In it, a few fascinating anecdotes about the 29-year-old came out, most notably one shared by Devin McCourty. The Patriots safety revealed a pretty funny tale of Gilmore getting under the skin of both Tom Brady and Julian Edelman early on during his first season in Foxboro.

McCourty recalls, somewhat gleefully, one of the very first walk-throughs Gilmore participated in with New England. Generally, the defense lays back in these workouts, allowing the offense to script out a few plays and make some easy completions. “I remember Tom threw the first one over and Steph jumped in and picked it,” McCourty says. “Then he threw another one over — like, real easy, expecting it to be simple as it always was — and Steph broke it up again.”

McCourty giggles. “Tom and Jules were pissed.” Incredible. One has to think Gilmore probably since has reeled it in just a touch during the walkthroughs, but it also wouldn’t be the least bit surprising if he still wreaks havoc even during low-key practice sessions. Click here for Borden’s full story on Gilmore >>>

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images