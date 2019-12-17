You know the Patriots did something wrong when even Tedy Bruschi calls them out.

The former New England linebacker, who might be the franchise’s No. 1 fan, tore into the Patriots during “Sunday NFL Countdown.” If you thought Bruschi would view “Spygate 2.0” as much ado about nothing, think again.

Here are his full comments:

“Who thought this was a good idea? They’ve denied it, and Bill has said he has nothing to do with Kraft Productions — and I know Kraft Productions, and they’re a separate part of the building — however, Kraft productions is under the umbrella which is the New England Patriots. So, it looks bad. With everything good that’s going on with the organization, in terms of the celebration of the NFL 100, talking about Bill Belichick as one of the best coaches of all time. Him and (Nick) Saban talking this week about their philosophies and why they’re such great coaches. And then you get this.

“And all it does is open up that wound, and open up that scab, so that everybody can just say ‘they’re cheaters’ once again. What were we thinking? I’m a member of the New England Patriots my entire career, and I’m thinking, ‘What were you thinking, that this was a good idea to bring in a camera crew… .’ Still, you wanna do your ‘Do Your Job’ series — I’ve seen it … they’re good pieces — but this one, this was the wrong idea to do it. They weren’t thinking. They weren’t thinking what the optics were. And I don’t blame the league, and I don’t blame anyone out there that reopens all of this stuff and give you an easy opportunity to call the New England Patriots ‘cheaters’ because of all their success. Because, the way it looks is terrible. And I don’t like the way it looks and I’m disappointed that someone didn’t have the awareness in that organization to not go through and say, ‘Wait a minute, maybe we shouldn’t do this because it doesn’t look good.’ “

Those are some strong remarks from Bruschi, who normally defends the Patriots at all costs.

Whether the Patriots truly deserve criticism for this is up for debate. Regardless, the organization reportedly is facing “significant penalties” for something that never should have happened.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images