David Pastrnak deserves credit for helping turn Boston Bruins games into must-see TV.

NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti argued Thursday the Bruins right wing is the most exciting player in the NHL. Not only is Pastrnak leading the NHL in goals, he’s doing so while demonstrating his substantial ability with jaw-dropping style.

“… for this debate I’m choosing a heaping portion of Pasta — David Pastrnak,” Gulitti wrote. “The Bruins forward has been electrifying and scored 25 goals in his first 27 games this season. That’s the fewest games to 25 goals since the Jaromir Jagr of the Pittsburgh Penguins needed 26 games to score that many in 1996-97. And like his Czech compatriot Jagr once did, Pastrnak appears to be having the most fun while he’s doing this. The joy in the 23-year-old’s game combined with his world-class skill — whether he was blasting a right-circle slap shot past Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price on the rush Sunday or undressing New York Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich before setting up David Krejci’s overtime winner on Nov. 29 — make each of his shifts a must-watch. ”

While few doubted Pastrnak’s talent during his first five NHL seasons, the offensive strides he has taken this season have been one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2019-20 campaign.

The 23-year-old star said this week his current success doesn’t faze him, but his levelheadedness won’t stop Bruins and NHL fans from fawning over his every move on the ice.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images