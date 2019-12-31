Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s playoff time, folks.

The NFL postseason is upon us, with the Wild Card round set to begin Saturday.

To the surprise of no one, four pretty good matchups await. The two most notable betting lines come from the NFC, chiefly with the New Orleans Saints as fairly heavy eight-point home favorites against the Minnesota Vikings. The only road favorite of the first round is a distinction the Seattle Seahawks carry, as they’re 2.5-point favorites against the hosting Philadelphia Eagles, who snuck into the playoffs at 9-7 by winning the disastrous NFC East.

Here are the latest betting lines for all four Wild Card Round games, via Odds Shark:

Bills at Texans -3

Titans at Patriots -5

Vikings at Saints -8

Seahawks at Eagles +2.5

Wild Card Weekend will kick off with Houston hosting Buffalo on Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images