XFL players and teams will dress to impress in their debut season.

The XFL on Tuesday revealed uniforms and colors for all eight teams that will compete in the upstart football league in 2020. Each team boasts a unique color scheme, which will set itself apart from its XFL and NFL counterparts. Here’s a look at them all.

D.C. Defenders

Dallas Renegades

Houston Roughnecks

L.A. Wildcats

New York Guardians

Seattle Dragons

St. Louis BattleHawks

Tampa Bay Vipers

The XFL also presented the 2020 uniforms Wednesday on ESPN’s “Sportscenter.”

The XFL, which WWE CEO Vince McMahon owns, will begin play in February, one week after Super Bowl LIV.

