XFL players and teams will dress to impress in their debut season.
The XFL on Tuesday revealed uniforms and colors for all eight teams that will compete in the upstart football league in 2020. Each team boasts a unique color scheme, which will set itself apart from its XFL and NFL counterparts. Here’s a look at them all.
D.C. Defenders
This is the @XFLDefenders’ red, white, and ready to fight, lightning-stripes-and-stars uniform. #ThisIsTheXFL #XFL pic.twitter.com/UlpWlJw6Lf
— XFL (@xfl2020) December 3, 2019
Dallas Renegades
This is the @XFLRenegades’ brazen-black, big-sky-blue, ready-to-raise-hell uniform. #ThisIsTheXFL #XFL pic.twitter.com/LpXAg1PPSq
— XFL (@xfl2020) December 3, 2019
Houston Roughnecks
This is the @XFLRoughnecks’ hard-hat silver, blue-collar navy and resilient red H-town-tough uniform. #ThisIsTheXFL #XFL pic.twitter.com/azO1joB0oi
— XFL (@xfl2020) December 4, 2019
L.A. Wildcats
This is the @XFLWildcats’ black, orange, red-and-rough, check-out-those-claw-marks uniform. #ThisIsTheXFL #XFL pic.twitter.com/LtctZ5Rkxo
— XFL (@xfl2020) December 4, 2019
New York Guardians
This is the @XFLGuardians' black-with-red-stripes, silver-numbered, on-duty uniform. #ThisIsTheXFL #XFL pic.twitter.com/w5UbB4JUke
— XFL (@xfl2020) December 3, 2019
Seattle Dragons
This is the @XFLDragons’ orange and blue, monstrously-mean-Emerald-City-green uniform. #ThisIsTheXFL #XFL pic.twitter.com/pzwEjUbZxw
— XFL (@xfl2020) December 4, 2019
St. Louis BattleHawks
This is the @XFLBattleHawks’ S-T-L-pride, winged-sword-designed, silver-and-blue-born-and-raised-in-the-Lou uniform. #ThisIsTheXFL #XFL pic.twitter.com/lKgAO4jvio
— XFL (@xfl2020) December 4, 2019
Tampa Bay Vipers
This is the @XFLVipers’ venom-infused, snake-scale-green, ready-to-strike uniform. #ThisIsTheXFL #XFL pic.twitter.com/LBpGmmG6ON
— XFL (@xfl2020) December 4, 2019
The XFL also presented the 2020 uniforms Wednesday on ESPN’s “Sportscenter.”
The XFL, which WWE CEO Vince McMahon owns, will begin play in February, one week after Super Bowl LIV.
Thumbnail photo via YouTube/XFL