Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New York Yankees are coming off of a 103-win season and could look even scarier 2020.

New York apparently is trying to make a huge splash this season by eyeing free agent pitchers Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg this offseason. Cole and the Yankees met on Wednesday and they reportedly will meet with Strasburg on Thursday.

For Emerson Lotzia and Cealey Godwin’s reaction to the news, check out the “Need to Know” segment above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.