Yoenis Cespedes is feeling confident.

After missing the entire 2019 and most of the 2018 and 2017 seasons, Cespedes is feeling healthy and believes he could have one of his best statistical seasons in 2020.

The outfielder has never hit more than 35 home runs in a season, but surprisingly believes he could his 52 this upcoming season for the New York Mets.

