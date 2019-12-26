Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans are doing whatever they can to assure the rookie is fully prepared for his NBA debut.

Williamson has yet to play a single game this season after having surgery to repair the torn meniscus in his right knee. The 19-year-old wishes he’d already made his debut, but tells ESPN’s Jorge Sedano he “trusts the organization.”

In the meantime, Williamson has gone to great lengths to work on himself during his recovery. He’s even learning how to run and walk differently, according to ESPN’s Andrew Lopez.

Here are some more details about Williamson’s recovery, per Lopez:

In the past week, Williamson has slowly started working his way back. He has done individual shooting drills and group drills but hasn’t gone 5-on-5 or even 3-on-3, only 5-on-0 drills.

After the Pelicans have finished a shootaround or practice in the past week, Williamson has stayed back with a group of coaches and staffers and worked for anywhere from an hour to 90 minutes, walking through plays and running up and down the court.

So, when will we get out first look at the 2019 NBA Draft’s No. 1 overall pick? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images