The death of Kobe Bryant on Sunday shook the sports world to its core.

Bryant, one of the greatest players in NBA history, died in a helicopter crash in Southern California. The Los Angeles Lakers legend was 41 years old.

Bryant’s death sparked an outpouring of reaction on social media.

Here’s what New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had to say:

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

Brady also posted it to his Instagram account.

That sentiment surely is shared by all Kobe Bryant fans.

