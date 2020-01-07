The New York Giants need an offensive coordinator, and Jason Garrett might be the man for the Job.

The Giants, who on Monday hired former New England Patriots wide receivers coach Joe Judge to be their new head coach, have requested an interview with Garrett, according to ESPN’s Ed Warder. Garrett recently was fired by the Cowboys after nine and a half seasons as Dallas’ head coach.

Garrett finally was fired Sunday night after a bizarre week of news and rumors. The 53-year-old reportedly was struggling to accept the reality he was being led go by close friend Jerry Jones.

