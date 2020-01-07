Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New York Giants need an offensive coordinator, and Jason Garrett might be the man for the Job.

The Giants, who on Monday hired former New England Patriots wide receivers coach Joe Judge to be their new head coach, have requested an interview with Garrett, according to ESPN’s Ed Warder. Garrett recently was fired by the Cowboys after nine and a half seasons as Dallas’ head coach.

Here’s Werder’s report:

Source: #Giants requested permission from #Cowboys to interview Jason Garrett as offensive coordinator under new HC Joe Judge. Garrett’s 10 years of head coaching experience would be important asset to inexperienced HC. Also Garrett could develop Daniel Jones if interested. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 7, 2020

And here’s some additional context from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo:

Many times a guy coming off a head-coaching gig will be under contract so they'll often take a year off because why go work for free? Not the case with Garrett, whose deal is up. Another reason this makes sense. https://t.co/YMJ44D372E — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 7, 2020

Garrett finally was fired Sunday night after a bizarre week of news and rumors. The 53-year-old reportedly was struggling to accept the reality he was being led go by close friend Jerry Jones.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images