Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Green Bay Packers are one win away from Super Bowl LIV after their 28-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night.

And Aaron Rodgers has the perfect motto to prepare for his next opponent.

Green Bay will head to San Francisco to take on Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. The winner will head to Miami to fight for the Lombardi Trophy.

But when asked by FOX Sports’ Erin Andrews what his motto is heading into the win-or-go-home game away from Lambeau Field, the quarterback gave a pretty awesome response.

“I’m just gonna enjoy a nice glass of scotch tonight,” he said on FOX’s game broadcast. “And get onto the film in San Fran and get ready for a tough opponent.”

Well, we can’t argue with that.

Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium is set for next Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images