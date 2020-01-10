No one really knows where Tom Brady will play football in 2020, but that hasn’t stopped everyone from speculation.

The speculation from some folks, however, is a little more informed than others, like ESPN’s Adam Schefter, for instance. He’s arguably the top reporter in football, so when he offers his speculation or opinion on something, we should listen because it’s probably an educated opinion.

As it pertains to Brady, Schefter sounds like the rest of us: He doesn’t really know where Brady will land. However, Schefter does believe Brady could wind up with a team no one is really discussing at the moment.

“There are just places that turn up that you’re just ‘Whoa, I didn’t see this team coming in,’ and I believe that will happen again,” Schefter said Friday morning on WEEI-FM. “That’s what I believe. I believe there will be teams not at the forefront of the speculation that will emerge and all of a sudden be potential landing spots for Tom Brady.”

Schefter said something similar Thursday on ESPN’s “Get Up.”

Interestingly, Schefter has been saying for months he believes Brady leaving is a real possibility. He said as much in August. Then again in October. And once again in December. It makes you wonder whether Schefter actually knows, considering he’s been so consistent with his opinion for the last five months, and if there’s a darkhorse team(s) ready to make a run at Brady, it wouldn’t be shocking if Schefter already knew that.

Of course, that’s all speculation about speculation.

As for which team Brady would be the best fit, Schefter thinks it’s more about which team is the best fit for Brady.

“I look at it in a little different way than other people. I look at it as a way, what’s going to fit Tom, and what’s going to fit his family?” Schefter added later in the interview. “When people bring up the Indianapolis Colts, I say well that’s a great football team right now, a great young football team right now. Tom would be an asset to them, but I don’t see Tom Brady’s family going to Indianapolis. I just don’t see that. That’s me.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images