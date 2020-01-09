When it comes to Tom Brady, Adam Schefter is expecting the unexpected.

The football world has wasted no time shelling out potential landing spots for Brady, who’s set to become a free agent when the new NFL year kicks off in March. The same few teams seem to be popping up at a consistent pace, including the Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter isn’t ruling out either of these teams, but he believes Brady’s ultimate decision will take us by surprise.

“I think that when you’re assessing Tom Brady, I think in a situation like this, if he’s going to play for another team — which is possible — I think it’s going to be a team that all of a sudden comes out of nowhere like you didn’t even see it coming,” Schefter said Thursday on “Get Up.”

“Peyton Manning was a free agent back in whatever year that was. There were a bunch of teams speculated on, and all of a sudden once the process got underway, Denver emerged on the scene and you didn’t hear Denver initially talked about. I think that if and when we’re in a similar situation with Tom Brady, it will be a team that nobody’s talking about that then would emerge.”

As we’ve all grown to learn, trying to figure out where Brady’s head is at is a fool’s errand. While the “ideal landing spots” for Brady might make sense at face value, there’s a good chance the future Hall of Fame quarterback is operating on an entirely different wavelength. Brady has yet to give the slightest indication regarding his preference moving forward, and we probably won’t receive any hints along the way.

The lack of clarity on the situation is reflected in the national media. While Schefter seems to be expecting a stunner from Brady, Colin Cowherd is on the other end of the spectrum. “The Herd” host believes there’s an “80-20” chance the 42-year-old returns to the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images