Adam Thielen might get his Curt Schilling or Tom Brady moment Saturday in the Bay Area.

The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver cut his ankle at practice Wednesday, and the gash was so bad he needed stitches, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, citing sources. Luckily for Thielen and the Vikings, it sounds like the Pro Bowler is going to give it a go Saturday night vs. the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional-round matchup

#Vikings WR Adam Thielen needed stitches for a bad cut on his ankle suffered in practice Wednesday, sources say. The initial prognosis was encouraging for his chances of playing Saturday against the #49ers, but they’re still gathering information and will proceed with caution. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 9, 2020

ESPN.com reported Wednesday that Thielen’s official status would be determined Thursday in time for the final injury report of the week.

Thielen has been a victim of the injury bug for most of the second half of the season. A nagging hamstring injury limited him to just 10 games this season. His 30 catches were the lowest of his career since ascending to a starter role in 2016, and he had just eight catches for 27 total yards from Week 9 through the end of the regular season. However, Thielen looked to have turned a corner in Minnesota’s wild-card round win over the New Orleans Saints when he caught seven of nine targets for 129 yards.

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images