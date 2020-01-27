Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The new of Kobe Bryant’s sudden death not only shook the sports world, but the entertainment industry, as well.

Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna Maria and seven others, were killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. Many took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the 20-year NBA veteran, while Brad Stevens and Doc Rivers delivered emotional speeches prior to their teams’ games. The Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs also were among NBA teams to honor Bryant with a 24-second shot clock violation.

And now we can add Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men who took to the time to remember Bryant during this year’s Grammy Awards, which was held at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

“We’re literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built,” Keys said in her opening message to the audience.

"We're literally standing here, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built" – Alicia Keys from the Staples Center, where Bryant's retired 8 and 24 jerseys hang in the rafters #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/t5tyXZTULI — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 27, 2020

Boyz II Men then joined Keys on stage for a beautiful rendition of “It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday.”

"We love you Kobe." @aliciakeys and Boyz II Men sing in tribute to Kobe Bryant and his family at the opening of the #Grammys https://t.co/kk0nIau0ee pic.twitter.com/v3KpXSkvyW — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 27, 2020

Wow.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images