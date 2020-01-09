Mookie Betts probably is the Boston Red Sox’s biggest question this season.
Betts is entering his final year of arbitration and the deadline is fast approaching. After taking home $20 million last season, the 27-year-old appears poised to break Nolan Arenado’s arbitration record of $26 million this season.
The deadline for Major League Baseball teams to submit their salary figures for arbitration-eligible players is Jan. 10.
