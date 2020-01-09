Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mookie Betts probably is the Boston Red Sox’s biggest question this season.

Betts is entering his final year of arbitration and the deadline is fast approaching. After taking home $20 million last season, the 27-year-old appears poised to break Nolan Arenado’s arbitration record of $26 million this season.

The deadline for Major League Baseball teams to submit their salary figures for arbitration-eligible players is Jan. 10.

For more the right fielder, check out the “Need to Know” video above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.