As bushfires continue to choke the Australian landscape, several NBA players are looking to help their home country.

All nine of the NBA’s Australian players — Aron Baynes (Phoenix Suns), Jonah Bolden and Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers), Ryan Broekhoff (Dallas Mavericks), Matthew Delladova and Dante Exum (Cleveland Cavaliers) Joe Ingles (Utah Jazz), Thon Maker (Detroit Pistons) and Patty Mills (San Antonio Spurs) — have committed $750,000 to bushfire relief efforts with the support of the National Basketball Players Association, the NBPA announced Tuesday.

“We are heartbroken over the devastation these fires are causing all across our homeland,” the players said in a joint statement released by the NBPA. “Our thoughts are with our families, friends and all of the people of Australia. We hope you feel our love and support and know that we will continue to bring awareness to this crisis globally and provide assistance in any way we can.”

The bushfires have raged across the continent since September and have burned nearly 32,400 square miles of land, according to NBC News. 24 have died, and nearly 100,000 homes have been destroyed so far.

