Antonio Brown was among the many who danced on the Patriots (supposed) grave Saturday night.

The free agent receiver tweeted at Tom Brady and ripped the Patriots after New England’s stunning wild-card loss to the Tennessee Titans. Brown punctuated his social media outburst by calling out Bill Belichick, who released the embattled wideout in September.

“What could of been,” Brown wrote in an Instagram caption. “#YouChangedOnMe #LookAtMeNow #ABForPresident.”

We’ll let the absurdity of that post speak for itself.

As for the Patriots, they now must prepare for one of the most important offseason’s in franchise history. Of course, the future of Brady remains the top storyline.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images