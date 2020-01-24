Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown was granted bail at a hearing Friday, one day after turning himself in to police.

After spending Thursday night at Broward County Jail, Brown’s bond for three charges totaled $110,000. The charges include felony burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief. All stem from an alleged assault on a moving truck driver earlier this week.

Brown’s lawyers claimed Friday the free-agent wide receiver was “overcharged.” Prosecutors pointed out, however, that police have made 18 trips to Brown’s Florida home since December.

One of Brown’s lawyers, Eric Schwartzreich, insisted the 31-year-old deserved credit for turning himself in rather than fleeing the situation.

“He could have clearly left. He’s not going to go anywhere,” Schwartzreich said, per The Associated Press. “He wanted to turn himself in.”

JUST NOW: Antonio Brown, wearing an anti-suicide smock, made his first court appearance. His bond was set at $100,000 for the burglary with battery charge. The judge ordered Brown to wear a GPS monitor, surrender his passport, and undergo a mental health evaluation. pic.twitter.com/IdCkH8jlcG — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) January 24, 2020

Moving forward, Brown will be monitored by GPS, surrender his passport and guns, and undergo drug and alcohol testing, as well as a mental health evaluation.

Glenn Holt, Brown’s trainer, was released Wednesday on a $20,000 bond. He had been arrested on a felony burglary with battery charge in wake of this week’s incident.

Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, hasn’t played in the NFL since being released by both the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots back in September. His arrest is the latest in a string of bizarre incidents involving the former Pittsburgh Steelers star.

