Antonio Brown’s off-field drama gets more concerning by the day, with Monday morning representing perhaps its lowest point yet.

The free agent receiver live streamed an interaction between himself, police and Chelsie Kyriss, who shares three children with Brown. It’s unclear what the dispute was about, but Brown repeatedly accuses Kyriss of “trespassing,” among other things.

The Instagram Live session lasted quite a while, but one of more disturbing excerpts since has gone viral on social media.

(You can click here to watch the video, which contains NSFW language.)

Brown, 31, hasn’t played in the NFL since he was released by the New England Patriots in September.

In addition to working out in hopes of a return to the gridiron, Brown has spent much of his free time launching his rap career.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images