Antonio Brown has issues with just about everybody, and on Tuesday it appeared to be Roger Goodell.

The embattled free agent wide receiver, who was released by the New England Patriots back in September following allegations of sexual misconduct, has been active on the internet lately. That comes following the Pats’ early departure from the playoffs, with Brown tweeting about Tom Brady, the Patriots and Bill Belichick.

But Tuesday on Instagram, Brown unearthed a photo of a birthday message he received from the NFL commissioner back in 2017.

We’ll ignore the typo of “Roger” in Brown’s caption.

This, of course, is a very nice note from Goodell, who now is part of the investigation by the league into the allegations against Brown. Although Brown’s caption makes it seem as though he has an issue with Goodell, that’s probably a little misplaced.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images