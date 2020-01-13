After working out with the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 27, Antonio Brown called the event a “publicity stunt.”

And, well, the wideout kind of proved his own point.

Brown, who’s been dabbling with the music industry while waiting for an NFL team to pick him up, released his second music video of the week Saturday titled “Home From The N.O.” The 2:21 video features clips from his Saints workout alongside an interesting phone conversation with what appears to be his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

The person on the phone assures Brown one team, which is assumed to be the Saints, wants to get to know him before offering him a contract by holding “a little workout” to assure his signing wouldn’t be “a distraction or an issue.” And after the song — which features numerous references to Sean Payton — Brown makes it clear how he feels about that. (Spoiler alert: It doesn’t make him happy.)

Check it out:

While Brown appears to paint New Orleans as the bad guy here, the 31-year-old doesn’t appear all too saintly. A source told NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo the entire event was a “bleep show” after Brown had a camera crew (which makes much more sense now, given the new video) and entourage tag along. After the event, multiple reports suggested the Saints would not sign Brown unless they knew more about the status of the sexual assault allegations made against him by former trainer Britney Taylor.

This isn’t the first time Brown has used a recorded conversation in a video of his in the last year, either. In Sept. 2019, Brown posted a video of a private conversation with Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden, which quickly went viral. Whether Rosenhaus was aware he was being recorded (or if it was all set up beforehand) still is unclear, but it wouldn’t be the first time Brown has dragged his agent through the mud on social media.

Rosenhaus has been the subject of numerous images and rants posted by Brown expressing frustration with his inability to play in the league. And as he’s proved in the past, he’ll push just about anyone under a bus to make himself look better in the public eye.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images