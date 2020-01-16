Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You had to know this was coming.

Drew Rosenhaus reportedly is conditionally ending his relationship with Brown unless the wideout gets help for his ongoing issues, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Rosenhaus has faced the brunt of Brown’s frustrations with the NFL in the last year while the 31-year-old’s life spiraled out of control.

Well, that obviously didn’t sit well with Brown. And he made that clear with a hilarious NSFW tweet five hours later, referencing his most recent public outburst Monday morning in the process.

(You can check out the tweet here.)

It’s worth noting Rosenhaus can rescind the termination within five days should Brown comply with his request, per Pro Football Talk. But this certainly isn’t helping his cause.

