Antonio Brown’s erratic behavior seems to be concerning those close to him.

Chelsie Kyriss, with whom Brown has three children, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a passionate message about the troubled free-agent wide receiver.

Hollywood, Fla., police acquired an arrest warrant for Brown, who faces burglary and battery charges, and Kyriss would like the 31-year-old to seek mental health treatment as his off-the-field drama continues to make headlines.

Here’s what Kyriss wrote in a caption accompanying a photo of their three sons:

Over the last few years I have stood at the side of my children’s father Antonio Brown and watched the rise and fall of an incredible man and athlete. Our children and I have distanced ourselves from him and our former home. Although we have parted ways I wish nothing but the best for him. Unfortunately, it seems Antonio has made questionable choices and continues to ignore the advice of those who love and support him. At this point the boys and I are working on building a new life free from any impulsive, reckless and unhealthy behaviors. My hope is that Anotonio will get help and seek the mental health treatment that he so desperately needs so that he can be the father all of his children need and deserve. #MediaResponse

Kyriss isn’t the first person to suggest Brown seek help. Several national pundits have wondered what kind of mental issues he’s dealing with, and Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, last week cut ties with the seven-time Pro Bowl selection until he opts for treatment.

Brown, who’s currently being investigated by the NFL for allegations of sexual misconduct, is no stranger to causing a stir on social media, especially in wake of being released by both the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots back in September. But things just keep unraveling, with Brown last week berating both Kyriss and police, in front of his children, in a video streamed live on Instagram.

Will the message posted Wednesday by Brown’s ex-girlfriend be the wakeup call he desperately needs? One can only hope.

