Odell Beckham Jr. apparently had a big game of Monopoly planned for after the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
Beckham, an LSU product, was in attendance at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday for the Tigers’ championship victory over Clemson. OBJ managed to make headlines after the game, as it sure seemed like he was handing out wads of cash to LSU wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin.
But if LSU’s statement on the matter is true, neither Jefferson nor Kirklin will be able to actually use the cash. A school official reportedly told The Advocate the money was not real and that novelty bills were found on the field after the game, though LSU is unsure where the fake bills came from.
Hmm. OK.
It’s tough to imagine anything will come of this issue, especially considering Jefferson and Kirklin both are juniors who likely are bound for the NFL. The NCAA’s rules on such matters also are polarizing, to say the least, but that’s a separate story for another day.
But as far as spinzoning out of hot water is concerned, that’s quite the leap by LSU.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images