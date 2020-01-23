Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Has Antonio Brown hit rock bottom?

The embattled wide receiver found himself in more trouble this week after an active police scene occurred at his Hollywood, Fla. home Tuesday. It didn’t seem to faze Brown, though, as he posted to Instagram shortly after. He then reportedly was under investigation for battery.

Police reportedly were working earlier to get an arrest warrant for Brown, and that now has come to light.

According to FOX Sports’ Andy Slater, a warrant was issued late Wednesday night with no bond.

SLATER SCOOP: An arrest warrant was just issued for Antonio Brown. There is no bond. pic.twitter.com/CZpkHbrbZz — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) January 23, 2020

This certainly isn’t a good look for the 31-year-old, who’s already under investigation by the NFL for sexual misconduct allegations.

