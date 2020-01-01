Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal and Manchester United both hope to kick off 2020 by downing an old enemy.

The teams will face off Wednesday at Emirates Stadium in a Premier League Round 21 game. Arsenal enters the contest in 12th place in the Premier League standings with 24 points after 20 games. Manchester United is in fifth place with 31 points from 20 games.

The teams have been shorthanded lately, but that might change in their New Year’s Day clash, as Arsenal might welcome back midfielder Granit Xhaka from illness, while Manchester United might restore superstar midfielder Paul Pogba to the lineup.

Here’s how to watch Arsenal vs. Manchester United:

When: Wednesday, Jan. 1, at noon ET

TV: NBCSN | UNIVERSO

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

