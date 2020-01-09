Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Either FC Barcelona will set up soccer fans’ dreams, or Atletico Madrid will give them a rude awakening.

The teams will meet Thursday in at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in the Spanish Super cup semifinals. While the matchup has no bearing on La Liga’s 2019-20 season, in which first-place Barcelona leads second-place Real Madrid on goal difference and third-place Atletico Madrid by five points after 19 games, the new-look Spanish Super Cup offers the country’s biggest teams the chance to claim the first available major domestic trophy of the campaign.

The winner of Barcelona-Atletico Madrid will face Real Madrid on Sunday in the Spanish Super Cup final.

Here’s how to watch Barcelona versus Atletico Madrid in the United States.

When: Thursday, Jan. 9, at 2 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: WatchESPN

