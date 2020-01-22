Bart Scott can see Tom Brady taking his talents out west, and it has more to do with than just football.

Brady officially will become a free agent for the first time in his career when the new NFL year opens in mid-March. The Chargers have been viewed as a potential landing spot for the 42-year-old, as it looks like the franchise is moving on from longtime starting quarterback Philip Rivers. Outside of joining a team that’s poised to be a playoff contender in 2020, Scott believes Brady heading out to Los Angeles would allow him to get an accelerated head start on his life after the game.

“When he opened up to us and showed us ‘Tom vs. Time,’ that was him trying to open up so he could sell his TB12 method so that he could make that transition to what he wants to do post-career,” Scott said Tuesday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “I think it’s all about moving out to the West Coast, selling it to actresses, to actors. Also, being able to have quality of life like we talked about, but also to play on a team that already has a loaded roster. You think about the weapons he can have out there. Thinking about Hunter Henry, you think about Keenan Allen, you think about Mike Williams, you think about a great defense.”

The Bolts likely would welcome the six-time Super Bowl champion with open arms, especially considering they’ll be moving to a brand-new stadium next season and few athletes in the world move the needle like Brady. But it sounds like LA will face stiff competition in the Brady sweepstakes, as Patriots owner Robert Kraft revealed Tuesday New England plans to keep the future Hall of Famer in Foxboro.

