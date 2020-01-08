Don’t tell Tom Brady and Benjamin Watson that social media is a cesspool of negativity.

Brady on Monday left a heartfelt comment on Watson’s emotional Instagram post, which implied Saturday’s matchup between the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans was the tight end’s final NFL game. Watson returned the favor Wednesday morning after Brady shared a lengthy message on his own Instagram account.

Here’s Brady’s post:

And here’s what Watson had to say:

“No bro. We all need to be thanking you! Your leadership is an inspiration, your example exemplary, and your fire is contagious. Generations of players have been blessed to take the field and share the locker room with you. You made everyone better and made us appreciate this game all the more. You taught us the importance of TEAM and that winning is not by chance. It’s by choice, in every drill when the lights and cameras are no where to be seen. And even though your stardom is unmatched you still take time to hug our kids, wives and parents, sign all the stuff people send you and have normal conversations lol. Kindness lasts forever. Play as long as you desire to. This decade needs some TB records as well. Fan for life #LFG.”

Clearly these two have a ton of respect for one another.

While Watson’s playing days likely are over, it appears Brady still plans to play next season, at the least. Which team the 42-year-old (who will be 43 at the start of next season) plays for remains to be seen.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images