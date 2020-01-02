Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins will look to begin the new year on a high note when they welcome the Columbus Blue Jackets to TD Garden on Thursday night.

The B’s are coming off a tough 3-2 shootout loss to the New Jersey Devils on New Year’s Eve, while the Blue Jackets are riding an 11-game point streak.

Boston will be getting some reinforcements back both on the blueline and up front. Torey Krug will return to the lineup after missing the last three games with an upper-body injury sustained in a 7-3 win over the Washington Capitals. David Krejci, meanwhile, returns to his second-line center spot after missing Tuesday’s contest with a lower-body injury.

Charlie McAvoy, who also was injured during the Capitals game, is a game-time decision. The defenseman has missed the last three games with a lower-body injury. If McAvoy can’t go, Steven Kampfer will play.

Tuukka Rask will be between the pipes, opposite Elvis Merzlikins.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (24-7-10)

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk-David Krejci-Charlie Coyle

Anders Bjork-Sean Kuraly-Danton Heinen

Joakim Nordstrom-Par Lindholm-Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara-Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug-Brandon Carlo

John Moore-Matt Grzelcyk

Tuukka Rask

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (18-14-8)

Gustav Nyquist-Boone Jenner-Nick Foligno

Nathan Gerbe-Pierre-Luc Dubois-Kevin Stenlund

Sonny Milano-Alexander Wennberg-Eric Robinson

Ryan MacInnis-Riley Nash-Jakob Lilja

Zach Werenski-Seth Jones

Vladislav Gavrikov-David Savard

Scott Harrington-Dean Kukan

Elvis Merzlikins

Thumbnail photo via Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports Images