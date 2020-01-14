Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins had a pretty colossal meltdown Monday night, and one player’s perceived listlessness is getting him benched.

Following a 6-5 shootout loss — where the Bruins blew a 5-2 lead and Brad Marchand botched his shootout attempt — the B’s look to get back on track Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Matt Grzelcyk is going to be benched against the Jackets, with Steven Kampfer playing instead. Grzelcyk had left Saturday’s win over the New York Islanders with a lower-body injury, so head coach Bruce Cassidy initially was asked if Grzelcyk was being kept out in order to manage the injury.

“Nah, he didn’t play well,” Cassidy responded. “So the other guy is going to go in and when he gets back in there hopefully he’s better.”

One has to think the play that really drew the ire of Cassidy was Travis Sanheim’s game-tying goal for the Flyers in the third period Monday. Grzelcyk, Brandon Carlo and Charlie Coyle did a poor job defending the front of the net, allowing Sanheim to walk in, get a pass from behind the goal and bury it. After the game, Cassidy called the sequence “inexcusable.”

Kampfer will skate on the third pairing with John Moore.

The only other expected change for the Bruins will be Tuukka Rask in net instead of Jaroslav Halak. Elvis Merzlikins likely will start for the hosts.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (27-8-12)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Anders Bjork

Danton Heinen–Charlie Coyle–Brett Ritchie

Joakim Nordstrom–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

John Moore–Steven Kampfer

Tuukka Rask

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (22-16-8)

Sonny Milano–Pierre-Luc Dubois–Emil Bemstrom

Gustav Nyquist–Boone Jenner–Nick Foligno

Nathan Gerbe–Alexander Wennberg–Kevin Stenlund

Jakob Lilja–Riley Nash–Eric Robinson

Zach Werenski–Seth Jones

Vladislav Gavrikov–David Savard

Scott Harrington–Markus Nutivaara

Elvis Merzlikins

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images