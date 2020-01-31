The Boston Bruins, and Tuukka Rask, are back.
With the All-Star break now finished for the B’s, they’ll kick off the unofficial second half of their season Friday with a meeting against the Winnipeg Jets at Bell MTS Place.
Rask is slated to get the start for the Bruins, his first game since sustaining a concussion Jan. 14 on a hit to the head from Columbus Blue Jackets forward Emil Bemstrom.
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy also tinkered with the lineup leading up to Friday. The middle six forward group has been shuffled, with David Krejci centering a line with Danton Heinen and Karson Kuhlman, both of whom have skated largely with Charlie Coyle. With those two flanking Krejci, Coyle will be the pivot between Jake DeBrusk and Anders Bjork.
John Moore will be a healthy scratch, with Jeremy Lauzon set to get another shot on the third defensive pairing with Matt Grzelcyk.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (29-10-12)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen–David Krejci–Karson Kuhlman
Jake DeBrusk–Charlie Coyle–Anders Bjork
Joakim Nordstrom–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Jeremy Lauzon–Matt Grzelcyk
Tuukka Rask
WINNIPEG JETS (25-22-4)
Kyle Connor–Mark Scheifele–Patrik Laine
Nikolaj Ehlers–Blake Wheeler–Mason Appleton
Mathieu Perreault–Andrew Copp–Jack Roslovic
Gabriel Bourque–Nicholas Shore–Jansen Harkins
Josh Morrissey–Neal Pionk
Dmitry Kulikov–Sami Niku
Anthony Bitetto–Luca Sbisa
Laurent Brossoit
