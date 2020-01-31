Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins, and Tuukka Rask, are back.

With the All-Star break now finished for the B’s, they’ll kick off the unofficial second half of their season Friday with a meeting against the Winnipeg Jets at Bell MTS Place.

Rask is slated to get the start for the Bruins, his first game since sustaining a concussion Jan. 14 on a hit to the head from Columbus Blue Jackets forward Emil Bemstrom.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy also tinkered with the lineup leading up to Friday. The middle six forward group has been shuffled, with David Krejci centering a line with Danton Heinen and Karson Kuhlman, both of whom have skated largely with Charlie Coyle. With those two flanking Krejci, Coyle will be the pivot between Jake DeBrusk and Anders Bjork.

John Moore will be a healthy scratch, with Jeremy Lauzon set to get another shot on the third defensive pairing with Matt Grzelcyk.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (29-10-12)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen–David Krejci–Karson Kuhlman

Jake DeBrusk–Charlie Coyle–Anders Bjork

Joakim Nordstrom–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Jeremy Lauzon–Matt Grzelcyk

Tuukka Rask

WINNIPEG JETS (25-22-4)

Kyle Connor–Mark Scheifele–Patrik Laine

Nikolaj Ehlers–Blake Wheeler–Mason Appleton

Mathieu Perreault–Andrew Copp–Jack Roslovic

Gabriel Bourque–Nicholas Shore–Jansen Harkins

Josh Morrissey–Neal Pionk

Dmitry Kulikov–Sami Niku

Anthony Bitetto–Luca Sbisa

Laurent Brossoit

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images