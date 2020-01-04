The Boston Bruins will look to get back on track as the Edmonton Oilers come to town.
Boston is riding a nine-game point streak heading into Saturday’s matinee matchup with Edmonton, but has just four wins in that span. The Bruins’ overtime/shootout struggles have been one of the most surprising stories of the first half of the season, especially as Boston holds a commanding, eight-point lead in the Atlantic Division standings over the second-place Toronto Maple Leafs.
The B’s are 0-6 when a contest reaches a shootout, and have suffered five other losses in overtime, already two more than last season’s total.
Boston looks to snap out of its funk as it takes on the Oilers at TD Garden, at 1 p.m. ET, with a red-hot Jaroslav Halak between the pipes.
Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (24-7-11)
Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk-David Krejci-Charlie Coyle
Anders Bjork-Sean Kuraly-Danton Heinen
Joakim Nordstrom-Par Lindholm-Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara-Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug-Brandon Carlo
John Moore-Steven Kampfer
Jaroslav Halak
Edmonton Oilers (21-17-5)
James Neal-Connor McDavid-Zack Kassian
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins-Leon Draisaitl-Kailer Yamamoto
Jujhar Khaira-Riley Sheahan-Josh Archibald
Joakim Nygard-Gaetan Haas-Alex Chiasson
Oscar Klefblom-Ethan Bear
Darnell Nurse-Adam Larrson
Kris Russell-Caleb Jones
Mike Smith
