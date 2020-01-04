Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins will look to get back on track as the Edmonton Oilers come to town.

Boston is riding a nine-game point streak heading into Saturday’s matinee matchup with Edmonton, but has just four wins in that span. The Bruins’ overtime/shootout struggles have been one of the most surprising stories of the first half of the season, especially as Boston holds a commanding, eight-point lead in the Atlantic Division standings over the second-place Toronto Maple Leafs.

The B’s are 0-6 when a contest reaches a shootout, and have suffered five other losses in overtime, already two more than last season’s total.

Boston looks to snap out of its funk as it takes on the Oilers at TD Garden, at 1 p.m. ET, with a red-hot Jaroslav Halak between the pipes.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (24-7-11)

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk-David Krejci-Charlie Coyle

Anders Bjork-Sean Kuraly-Danton Heinen

Joakim Nordstrom-Par Lindholm-Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara-Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug-Brandon Carlo

John Moore-Steven Kampfer

Jaroslav Halak

Edmonton Oilers (21-17-5)

James Neal-Connor McDavid-Zack Kassian

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins-Leon Draisaitl-Kailer Yamamoto

Jujhar Khaira-Riley Sheahan-Josh Archibald

Joakim Nygard-Gaetan Haas-Alex Chiasson

Oscar Klefblom-Ethan Bear

Darnell Nurse-Adam Larrson

Kris Russell-Caleb Jones

Mike Smith

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images