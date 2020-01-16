Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — What a difference a few days can make.

Since losing to the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 on Tuesday, the Boston Bruins have called up Dan Vladar and Karson Kuhlman thanks to Tuukka Rask going on injured reserve with a concussion and Brett Ritchie getting waived.

So suffice to say the lineup might look a little different Thursday when the Bruins host the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden in a clash between Eastern Conference heavyweights.

With Kuhlman up and Ritchie down, the second-year winger is expected to play on the third line. His center is to be determined, as David Krejci is a game-time decision with an upper-body injury. If Krejci is in, then Charlie Coyle will center the third line, per usual. If Krejci is out, Coyle bumps up to the second line and Par Lindholm will be the pivot on the third unit.

After getting benched for the Columbus game, Matt Grzelcyk is back in the lineup and expected to man his usual spot on the third pairing with John Moore.

Jaroslav Halak is going to get a taste of life as a “full-time” starter again for however long Rask is out. He’ll be in net against Pittsburgh, with Tristan Jarry likely to go for the Pens.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (27-9-12)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–Charlie Coyle–Anders Bjork

Danton Heinen–Par Lindholm–Karson Kuhlman

Joakim Nordstrom–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

John Moore–Matt Grzelcyk

Jaroslav Halak

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (29-12-5)

Jared McCann–Sidney Crosby–Dominik Simon

Dominik Kahun–Evgeni Malkin–Bryan Rust

Alex Galcehnyuk–Andrew Agozzino–Patric Hornqvist

Zach Aston-Reese–Teddy Blueger–Brandon Tanev

Jack Johnson–Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson–John Marino

Juuso Riikola–Chad Ruhwedel

Tristan Jarry

