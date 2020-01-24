Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Berkshire Bank continued its tradition of engaging the communities it serves on Wednesday when they opened their first ReevX Labs location in Roxbury, Mass.

NESN’s Jahmai Webster went to the opening of the new co-working space to speak with Berkshire Bank CEO Richard Marotta and EVP Chief Experience & Culture Officer Malia Lazu to find out more about the new initiative. Berkshire Bank will be opening new ReevX Labs in many of the communities in which the bank serves.

To learn more about ReevX Labs watch the video above or click here.

Thumbnail photo via Berkshire Bank ReevX Labs