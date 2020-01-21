Bill Belichick is here to remind you he still is the NFL’s biggest winner.

Not only was the New England Patriots head coach present Tuesday in Mobile, Ala., at practice ahead of the 2020 Senior Bowl, he also wore a visor that Patriots fans will love and New England haters are bound to loathe. Belichick’s visor contained a simple message, “VIII Rings,” as seen in this photo NJ Advanced Media’s Matt Lombardo shared via Twitter.

The “VIII Rings” visor obviously refers to the eight Super Bowl rings Belichick has won during his legendary career: two as the New York Giants defensive coordinator and six as Patriots head coach.

Belichick presumably was scouting potential 2020 NFL Draft picks among other activities at the Senior Bowl. Although the Patriots’ run of three consecutive Super Bowl appearances ended earlier this month, Belichick still thought it prudent to remind potential players and his present and future rivals where he stands in the pantheon of NFL legends.

