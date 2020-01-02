Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — There’s a possibility Saturday night will be Bill Belichick’s last game coaching New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady will become a free agent after the season, and Saturday night is the Patriots’ wild-card round matchup with the Tennessee Titans. If the Patriots lose, it could mark the final game of the Belichick-Brady pairing.

That’s notable, to say to least.

“Yeah, we’re focused on the Titans,” Belichick said Thursday when asked about that possibility. “That’s all I’m focused on. We’ll do everything we can to get ready to go to play the best game we can play Saturday night.”

Belichick drafted Brady in the sixth round of his first NFL draft as Patriots head coach in 2000. The two have won six Super Bowls in their 20 seasons together.

