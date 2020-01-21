Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots are well represented at the 2020 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. Even head coach Bill Belichick went south to scout 2020 NFL Draft prospects.

Belichick was spotted at the Senior Bowl by multiple reporters.

Belichick at the Senior Bowl pic.twitter.com/JpSsqQUFVh — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) January 21, 2020

Patriots coach Bill Belichick spending time with new Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz on the sidelines at @seniorbowl practices. pic.twitter.com/laz2w3KIgE — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 21, 2020

Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and secondary coach Steve Belichick also were spotted at the Senior Bowl, which is directed by former Patriots scout Jim Nagy.

The Senior Bowl takes place between conference championship games and the week leading up to the Super Bowl. Belichick typically can’t attend the Senior Bowl since the Patriots are preparing for the Super Bowl.

Belichick was spotted speaking to Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz, who spent last season at Appalachian State. App State linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither is at the Senior Bowl. Drinkwitz coached Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers while both were at North Carolina State. NC State defensive end Larrell Murchison is also participating in the Senior Bowl. Missouri doesn’t have any players in Mobile.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images