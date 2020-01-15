A tall man, Nathan Gerbe is not.
The Columbus Blue Jackets center is one of the NHL’s smallest players, listed at 5-foot-4 and 169 pounds. So when Gerbe found himself in a puck battle with the largest player the league has ever seen, it created quite the snapshot. Zdeno Chara has over a foot-and-a-half and more than 80 pounds on Gerbe, and he looks every bit of it in the photo below.
This is photoshopped right? 🤣 #nhl pic.twitter.com/gfIjSHqIet
— Nathan Gerbe (@NathanGerbe14) January 15, 2020
Gerbe ultimately had the last laugh, though, as the Blue Jackets handed the Bruins their first shutout loss of the season.
Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images