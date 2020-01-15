Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A tall man, Nathan Gerbe is not.

The Columbus Blue Jackets center is one of the NHL’s smallest players, listed at 5-foot-4 and 169 pounds. So when Gerbe found himself in a puck battle with the largest player the league has ever seen, it created quite the snapshot. Zdeno Chara has over a foot-and-a-half and more than 80 pounds on Gerbe, and he looks every bit of it in the photo below.

Gerbe ultimately had the last laugh, though, as the Blue Jackets handed the Bruins their first shutout loss of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images