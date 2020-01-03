Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Blue Jackets certainly know how to make a loss sting for the opponent.

Columbus defeated the Bruins 2-1 in overtime Thursday night at TD Garden, handing Boston its fifth OT loss in the last nine games. And the Blue Jackets rubbed a little salt in the wound the following morning.

The Blue Jackets’ Twitter account posted an image of Columbus celebrating Pierre-Luc Dubois’ game-winning tally with a few salty Bruins fans making faces at the team behind the glass. And we’ll admit, the caption was pretty clever.

Check it out:

OK, we’ll give them that one.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images