Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For Booger McFarland, “back to the drawing board” might not be the best piece of advice.

You see, the ESPN broadcaster has a penchant for drawing, shall we say, questionable telestrator graphics. It happened a few weeks ago during “Monday Night Football,” and it happened Saturday afternoon during the wild-card matchup between the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills.

And, once again, Twitter had a field day with the much-maligned Boogman.

(Warning: The tweets contain images that might be more inappropriate than McFarland intended them to be.)

Booger McFarland with a helpful graphic. pic.twitter.com/aTBWUteozL — Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 5, 2020

No Booger McFarland No! pic.twitter.com/2MRfDaD28i — Biggins Willie (@WillieBiggins) January 5, 2020

There really isn’t much else to say.

Figure it out, Booger.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images