For Booger McFarland, “back to the drawing board” might not be the best piece of advice.
You see, the ESPN broadcaster has a penchant for drawing, shall we say, questionable telestrator graphics. It happened a few weeks ago during “Monday Night Football,” and it happened Saturday afternoon during the wild-card matchup between the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills.
And, once again, Twitter had a field day with the much-maligned Boogman.
(Warning: The tweets contain images that might be more inappropriate than McFarland intended them to be.)
Booger McFarland with a helpful graphic. pic.twitter.com/aTBWUteozL
— Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 5, 2020
Oh No Booger! pic.twitter.com/dVcexJDA0A
— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 5, 2020
Thank’s @ESPNBooger pic.twitter.com/4EWVB3vOao
— PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) January 5, 2020
Booger McFarland ladies and gentlemen… pic.twitter.com/NBQGrrPJdU
— SportsGossip.com (@SportsGossipCom) January 5, 2020
Atta boy booger #boogerMcFarland pic.twitter.com/tZ0MxAIN7d
— Nick Keyes (@Nick_Keyes4) January 5, 2020
#boogerMcFarland at it again 😂 pic.twitter.com/EfkrJSXjaz
— ML10 (@matt_lattanzio) January 5, 2020
No Booger McFarland No! pic.twitter.com/2MRfDaD28i
— Biggins Willie (@WillieBiggins) January 5, 2020
Lovely illustration booger #boogerMcFarland #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/h9AtcHQ8n6
— Micah (@TheMicahOrtiz) January 5, 2020
There really isn’t much else to say.
Figure it out, Booger.
Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images