For Boomer Esiason, there’s no middle ground.

The former NFL quarterback, who now works for CBS Sports and WFAN, suggested Tuesday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” that Tom Brady’s future will reside on either the East Coast or the West Coast, as Esiason opined the six-time Super Bowl champion will return to the New England Patriots or sign with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency this offseason.

“The team that is going to have trouble selling tickets, and is struggling, is the LA Chargers,” Esiason said, as transcribed by WEEI.com. “That is why most people think maybe Tom would want to go to LA. It would maybe extend his TB12 brand. (His wife) Gisele (Bundchen), obviously being the model that she is, there’s more avenues for them as a couple and for her and her career. That seems to make the most sense. I can’t see him going to Carolina. I can’t see him going to one of these one-off teams — Chicago. I just don’t see that happening.

“LA or New England is what I think.”

Brady, a sixth-round draft pick in 2000, has spent his entire 20-year NFL career with the Patriots, establishing himself as the greatest quarterback in league history. There’s real uncertainty surrounding his future, though, as Brady is set to become a free agent for the first time ahead of his age-43 season, and he might not be willing to accept a hometown discount to stay with New England like he’s done in the past.

The Chargers frequently have been floated as a potential landing spot for Brady, but they’re not the only free agency possibility — or the only possibility in Los Angeles, for that matter — should Brady leave the Patriots. Brady’s chat with Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis on Saturday night at UFC 246 generated a ton of buzz, especially with the franchise moving to Las Vegas, and Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless both presented intriguing ideas over the past couple of days.

Whatever the case, it’s safe to say Brady’s free agency will continue to dominate headlines in the coming weeks and months, and Patriots fans are doing whatever they can to convince TB12 to stick around in Foxboro for at least another season.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images