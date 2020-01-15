Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What’s next for the Boston Red Sox?

Peter Abraham, who covers the Red Sox for The Boston Globe, discussed Tuesday on “NESN After Hours” the fallout from the Red Sox and manager Alex Cora mutually parting ways in the aftermath of Major League Baseball’s ruling on the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

With spring training set to begin in three-plus weeks, Boston doesn’t have much time to decide on its next manager. Abraham listed a few internal and external candidates during Tuesday’s discussion.

Watch Abraham talk about the Red Sox’s possible next steps in the above video.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images